Panchumarthi Anuradha Hits Back at Roja Over Spurious Liquor Row

The spurious liquor scandal in Mulakalacheruvu, Annamayya district, continues to create tremors across Andhra Pradesh. With the government arresting even leaders from the ruling alliance, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has seized the moment to demand a CBI inquiry. Former minister and YSRCP leader RK Roja held a press meet urging the Centre to intervene, but her remarks triggered a fiery counter from TDP MLC Panchumarthi Anuradha.

On her social media wall, Anuradha accused Roja of hypocrisy and inconsistency, saying, “Roja, you never stand by your words. That is why people now call you Taitakkala Roja. Even when the dirt is washed away, its stains remain, much like the damage you caused.”

Anuradha further alleged that during the YSRCP regime, substandard liquor had destroyed countless lives. “It was under your government’s watch that poisonous liquor bled the people dry. The current administration only exposed the evil that was born during Jagan’s rule,” she said, adding that the coalition government was now cleansing the system while the YSRCP was trying to shift the blame.

Taking a direct jab at Roja, Anuradha remarked, “From your so-called emotional dramas to your political theatrics, nothing surprises us anymore. You commit the mistakes and conveniently throw the blame on others, that has always been your pattern.”

She also questioned the YSRCP’s selective outrage over CBI probes. “Before demanding a CBI inquiry into the liquor scam, perhaps Roja should explain why Jagan himself opposed a CBI probe in the Viveka murder case. Let her answer that first,” Anuradha said sharply.

With the Mulakalacheruvu case widening and political tensions mounting, the war of words between the TDP and YSRCP only seems to be intensifying, each side determined to turn the scandal into a political weapon.