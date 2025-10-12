Panchumarthi Anuradha Hits Back at Roja Over Spurious Liquor Row

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Panchumarthi Anuradha Hits Back at Roja Over Spurious Liquor Row

Published on October 12, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Panchumarthi Anuradha Hits Back at Roja Over Spurious Liquor Row
image
Makers Confident, Can Dude Turn The Hype Into BO Hit?
image
Mowgli 2025 Seals Arrival Date
image
Nara Lokesh Sets Ambitious Vision to Transform Visakhapatnam into India’s Next Tech Powerhouse
image
Telusu Kada Runtime, A Big Advantage

Panchumarthi Anuradha Hits Back at Roja Over Spurious Liquor Row

The spurious liquor scandal in Mulakalacheruvu, Annamayya district, continues to create tremors across Andhra Pradesh. With the government arresting even leaders from the ruling alliance, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has seized the moment to demand a CBI inquiry. Former minister and YSRCP leader RK Roja held a press meet urging the Centre to intervene, but her remarks triggered a fiery counter from TDP MLC Panchumarthi Anuradha.

On her social media wall, Anuradha accused Roja of hypocrisy and inconsistency, saying, “Roja, you never stand by your words. That is why people now call you Taitakkala Roja. Even when the dirt is washed away, its stains remain, much like the damage you caused.”

Anuradha further alleged that during the YSRCP regime, substandard liquor had destroyed countless lives. “It was under your government’s watch that poisonous liquor bled the people dry. The current administration only exposed the evil that was born during Jagan’s rule,” she said, adding that the coalition government was now cleansing the system while the YSRCP was trying to shift the blame.

Taking a direct jab at Roja, Anuradha remarked, “From your so-called emotional dramas to your political theatrics, nothing surprises us anymore. You commit the mistakes and conveniently throw the blame on others, that has always been your pattern.”

She also questioned the YSRCP’s selective outrage over CBI probes. “Before demanding a CBI inquiry into the liquor scam, perhaps Roja should explain why Jagan himself opposed a CBI probe in the Viveka murder case. Let her answer that first,” Anuradha said sharply.

With the Mulakalacheruvu case widening and political tensions mounting, the war of words between the TDP and YSRCP only seems to be intensifying, each side determined to turn the scandal into a political weapon.

Previous Makers Confident, Can Dude Turn The Hype Into BO Hit?
else

TRENDING

image
Makers Confident, Can Dude Turn The Hype Into BO Hit?
image
Mowgli 2025 Seals Arrival Date
image
Telusu Kada Runtime, A Big Advantage

Latest

image
Panchumarthi Anuradha Hits Back at Roja Over Spurious Liquor Row
image
Makers Confident, Can Dude Turn The Hype Into BO Hit?
image
Mowgli 2025 Seals Arrival Date
image
Nara Lokesh Sets Ambitious Vision to Transform Visakhapatnam into India’s Next Tech Powerhouse
image
Telusu Kada Runtime, A Big Advantage

Most Read

image
Panchumarthi Anuradha Hits Back at Roja Over Spurious Liquor Row
image
Nara Lokesh Sets Ambitious Vision to Transform Visakhapatnam into India’s Next Tech Powerhouse
image
Can a Woman Lead YSRCP? The Political Legacy Around Jagan’s Daughters

Related Articles

Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event