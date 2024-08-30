Panic in Gudlavalleru Engineering College after hidden cams found in washrooms

A protest erupted at Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh after a hidden camera was discovered in a girls’ hostel bathroom, and the videos were allegedly shared among students.

The state’s Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ordered an investigation. A student has been detained, and the case is ongoing. According to students, over 300 videos were allegedly recorded and circulated in the boys’ hostel. The camera was found by a student, sparking a protest where hundreds of students demanded justice and strict action against those responsible for the hidden camera and video sharing. Police were called, and a final-year engineering student believed to be involved was detained, though their identity has not been disclosed.

The college administrators said that they did not find any hidden cameras in the female student dormitory and they are working with the police investigation.

They also assured that more security will be added on the campus. The police stated that they checked the laptops, phones, and other devices of the accused individuals, with students and college staff present, but did not find any incriminating evidence.

The district collector and police superintendent visited the institute as the protest continued. Hundreds of students gathered at college with slogans, ‘We want justice’ calling for strict action.