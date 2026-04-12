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Home > Movie News

Papam Prathap Trailer: A Hilarious, Heartfelt Ride

Published on April 12, 2026 by nymisha

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Papam Prathap Trailer: A Hilarious, Heartfelt Ride

Thiruveer, who is enjoying the success of his last movie The Great Pre-Wedding Show, returns with another content-driven entertainer, Papam Prathap.

The film hits theatres on the 17th of this month, and its newly released trailer sets the tone for a hilarious and heartfelt ride.

Set against the rustic charm of 1998 Godavari, the story follows Prathap, hopeful about married life despite his father’s cautionary words. But his dream shatters within four days when his wife abruptly leaves, making him the prime subject of village gossip and mockery.

Director SP Durga Naresh appears to have crafted a wholesome family entertainer infused with emotional depth.

Thiruveer completely owns the role of a naive, excited village groom who unexpectedly faces the harsh side of marital life. His lively presence, sharp comic timing, and ability to switch to emotional beats make him instantly relatable.

Ajay Ghosh is remarkable in a crucial yet amusing role as Prathap’s father, while Payal Radhakrishna plays a significant part as the female lead. Raasi also leaves a mark in an important role.

Cinematographer Vishweshwar SV beautifully captures the Godavari backdrop, adding authenticity to the narrative. KM Radha Krishna’s soundtrack and Suresh Bobbili’s soothing score further elevate the mood.

Jointly produced by ETVWIN and Krishi Entertainments, the trailer promises a wholesome package of humour, emotion, and engaging storytelling, making Papam Prathap a film to look forward to.

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