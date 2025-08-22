Paradha Movie Review

Parada Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.25/5

The team of Paradha announced to watch their film only after reading the reviews. Paradha discussed about the challenges faced by a woman. Anupama Parameshwaran played the lead role in this interesting attempt which is directed by Praveen Kandregula. Darshana Rajendran and Sangeetha played other important roles. Gopi Sundar scored the music and Ananda Media produced Paradha. Here is the review of the film:

Story:

Paradha happens in the village of Padathi with Jwalambika as their God. The village has a tradition of girls covering their face with Paradha from their teenage years. If the rule is violated, the lives of pregnant women and their kids would be at risk. The girl who violates the tradition will have to commit suicide in front of the idol of Goddess Jwalambika. In an unexpected incident, the face of Subbu (Anupama Parameshwaran) gets exposed. The villagers decide to sacrifice the life of Subbu for the Goddess. The rest of Paradha is all about what happens next.

Analysis:

Any fictional story has to be gripping and the audience have to be taken into the world of the story. The film’s director Praveen has created a fictional village and he explained about the challenges faced by women. But the film fails to be a realistic attempt. With a lot of challenges in the society for women, the director has taken on a new problem which will not appeal to the audience. The narration isn’t gripping and it is quite boring. There are a lot of flaws in the story. Killing a woman who shows off her face is not a tradition in any country in this modern world.

With smartphones and technology dominating the world, it is quite surprising about the plot taken by the director. The narration tests the patience of the audience. There is no strength in the episodes throughout the film. The character of Subbu tries to put an end to the foolish tradition in the village. The drama doesn’t look organic and the director’s convenient writing makes the film fall flat. The suicide episode of Subbu was impressive. The second half of Paradha is even tough to pass. There is no seriousness in the drama and the narration. Rajendra Prasad’s role is utterly wasted and the second half ends on a dull note.

Performances:

Anupama Parameshwaran has done the best for her role as Subbu. But the characterization is not well designed. Her role tells about how technology reached the village and how educated the villagers are. But the old traditional beliefs will question the audience if they really exist in this modern society. Darshana Rajendran has been honest in her role. Sangeetha’s character generated enough fun and relief. The track of Harshavardhan and Sangeetha is decent to an extent. Rag Mayur is decent and Gowtam Menon will be seen in a cameo.

Gopi Sundar’s songs are decent but they are not well placed. The background score is just ok. The cinematography work is decent throughout Paradha. Praveen has directed films like Cinema Bandi and Subham. He got an opportunity to present Paradha on a grand scale and visual sense is decent. But Paradha misses a natural and organic touch. Paradha is a wasted attempt which is boring and not relatable.

