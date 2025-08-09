x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Paradha Trailer: An Emotional n Thrilling journey

Published on August 9, 2025 by swathy

image
image
image
image
image
Paradha Trailer: An Emotional n Thrilling journey

The upcoming film Paradha, directed by Praveen Kandregula, stars Anupama Parameswaran playing the lead, alongside Darshana Rajendran and Sangitha. Unveiled by Ram Pothineni, the theatrical trailer for Paradha reveals a gripping mystery anchored by powerful performances.

A young woman decides to defy her village’s rigid patriarchal norms, leading her on an empowering trip with two other women with different backdrops. But this journey of liberation quickly becomes a tense thriller when Subbu mysteriously disappears.

Anupama Parameswaran played a bold role quite convincingly. Darshana Rajendran and Sangitha offer equally compelling support. Rag Mayur appeared in a pivotal character.

Mridul Sujit Sen’s cinematography is one of the biggest attractions, whereas Gopi Sundar’s stirring background score heightens the tension and emotional depth.

The film is set to captivate audiences when it hits theaters on August 22nd.

image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
