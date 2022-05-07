Parasuram responds about Allu Arjun’s Film

Parasuram worked with Geetha Arts for two movies and Geetha Govindam ended up as a massive hit. Parasuram wanted to direct Geetha Govindam with Allu Arjun but the actor was hesitant to play the lead role. It was then Parasuram approached Vijay Deverakonda. He now went on to direct Superstar Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the film is releasing next Friday. There are speculations that Parasuram narrated the script of Sarkaru Vaari Paata to Allu Arjun.

During his recent media interaction, Parasuram issued a clarification about the same. He said that the script of Sarkaru Vaari Paata was penned considering Mahesh Babu and Mahesh was the only actor who heard the script. “Mahesh is the only actor who will fit for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He okayed the script in a single sitting” told Parasuram. The talented director will soon work with Naga Chaitanya and the project is scheduled to start this year. Parasuram and Naga Chaitanya completed the script discussions of the film long ago.