Parichayamey From Aaryan: Enchanting & Soulful

Published on October 26, 2025 by nymisha

Parichayamey From Aaryan: Enchanting & Soulful
Parichayamey From Aaryan: Enchanting & Soulful
Varun Tej is Back to Work
December 2025 is Packed with Releases
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nagarjuna Schools Housemates in a Dramatic Weekend Episode

Parichayamey From Aaryan: Enchanting & Soulful

After the superb response to the first single I’m The Guy, the team of Aaryan has now unveiled their second song, Parichayamey. Composed by Ghibran, it’s a heartfelt and soulful melody.

Set against the film’s gripping investigative backdrop, the song traces how professional association slowly turns into affection and eventually blooms into a deep, emotional bond that leads to marriage between the lead pair- Vishnu Vishal and Manasa Choudhary.

Ghibran’s music once again proves to be the film’s heartbeat. His enchanting composition, paired with Samrat’s graceful lyrics, evokes a tender charm. The track is sung by Ghibran himself, along with Abby V and Bhritta, whose voices bring warmth and serenity to the melody.

Directed by Praveen K and produced under Vishnu Vishal Studioz, Aaryan features Shraddha Srinath playing the other heroine, and Selvaraghavan in a key character.

The teaser and trailer have built strong anticipation for the film’s release in Telugu, presented by Sreshth Movies.

