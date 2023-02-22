Pattabhi shifted to Gannavaram sub-jail

The Krishna district police have shifted TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, to the Gannavaram sub-jail, following the directions from the additional metropolitan magistrate on Wednesday.

Pattabhiram, who was arrested after the YSR Congress attack on the TDP office in Gannavaram on Monday was produced in the court on Tuesday. The police registered a case of SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1089 for allegedly causing injuries to sub-inspector Kanaka Rao.

The police also alleged that Pattabhi had made provocative statements that had triggered the clash between the YSR Congress and TDP activists. The YSR Congress activists have destroyed the furniture in the TDP office and set a car on fire.

When the police produced him the court on Tuesday, Pattabhi alleged that three unidentified persons have third degree torture on him in the Gudlavalleru police station of Krishna district. He said that three people covered up their faces while beating him. His face was also covered and he was dragged on the floor from one room to the other room in the police station, Pattabhi told the magistrate.

Following this complaint, the magistrate had directed the police to get all tests done for Pattabhi in the government hospital. The police have taken him to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for tests. They have finally submitted the report to the magistrate on Wednesday.

When the magistrate asked the police to take Pattabhi to the Gannavaram sub-jail, the police said that he should be kept in a better jail. The police later filed a separate petition before the magistrate stating that facilities at the Gannavaram sub-jail were not sufficient to keep Pattabhi there.

However, the magistrate had not taken a decision yet and Pattabhi was finally sent to the sub-jail.