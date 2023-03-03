Pattabhiram, others get conditional bail

The SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act special court on Friday granted bail for TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram and 13 others in the Gannavaram case. The special court judge directed Pattabhi and others to personally visit the Gannavaram police station every Thursday and sign the register for next three months.

Pattabhiram’s counsel, Posani Venkateswarlu, argued for the TDP leaders and others in the case. The Gannavaram police have booked cases against Pattabiram and others under SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 for alleged assault on Circle Inspector Kanaka Rao in Gannavaram.

Pattabhiram and others are currently serving the remand period in the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail.

Pattabhiram visited Gannavaram two weeks ago where he challenged local TDP dissident MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan. The MLA and his men attacked the TDP office where Pattabhiram was addressing the media.

The TDP office was attacked, and a vehicle parked outside was set on fire by the MLA’s supporters. However, in the melee, Pattabhiram is said to have assaulted the CI causing bleeding injuries to him.

The police booked cases against Pattabhiram and shifted him to Gudlavalleru police station in Krishna district on the same day. However, on the next day, he was produced in the Gannavaram court. When he complained that the police had beaten him, the magistrate ordered a medical examination.

Pattabhiram was taken to the government general hospital in Vijayawada for medical tests. It was proved that he had no injuries. He was then sent to the Gannavaram jail from where he was sent to the Rajamahendravaram Central jail.