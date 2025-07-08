x
Politics

Pawan condemn nasty remarks, issues strong warning

Published on July 8, 2025 by swathy

Pawan condemn nasty remarks, issues strong warning

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief and Janasena supremo Pawan Kalyan strongly objected the remarks made by former YSR Congress party MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy on Telugu Desam Party MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy. He condemned the manner in which the ex-MLA spoke about a woman politician during a political gathering and warned stringent action against foul mouthed leaders.

Pawan Kalyan came down heavily on the ex-MLA and reminded how his party saw an ignominious defeat in the last election because of such unparliamentary language in the assembly during their regime. He warned that anyone causing damage to a woman’s dignity with their language will be punished through law without fail and asked YSRCP leaders to refrain from such bad tradition.

YSR Congress party leaders have the reputation to make unpleasant comments against their political opponents without paying any heed to the consequences. There have been so many instances during 2019-2024 period when many leaders holding responsible posts made unsavory remarks on TDP and Janasena leaders. They ultimately paid the price as the party saw an embarrassing defeat in the 2024 elections. Political analysts pointed that the abusive language used by some of its leaders also played a key role in the electoral defeat of the party.

Despite losing opposition status, no lessons seems to have been learnt by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party because some of its leaders still continue to display their arrogance and loose tongue during public appearances. The latest instance is the verbal diarrhea of former MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy who made objectionable comments on his rival.

The language used by Prassanna to vilify her character received huge flak from all quarters and angered her supporters, leading to huge disturbance in law and order in the district. Some miscreants allegedly belonging to the MLA ransacked his house and destroyed the furniture.

Meanwhile, Prashanthi Reddy disowned any responsibility for the attack. She slammed the former MLA and openly declared that she will not show any mercy on him for his remarks. She slammed Reddy for frequently resorting to character assassination with a malafide intention. She asserted that she will lodge a complaint with women’s commission on this matter.

