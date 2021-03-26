Pawan corners Jagan on Polavaram evacuees

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan is bringing pressure on the Jagan Reddy Government in AP on the issue of ensuring justice to the Polavaram evacuees. He demands protection of the rights of the thousands of families who are being displaced under the irrigation project. The rehabilitation and resettlement packages should be given to the evacuees before they would be moved out of their habitations.

Pawan expressed his concern over how the Government was trying to evacuate the families without first completing the R&R package. It was a violation of the human rights to evacuate the families without sorting out their problems. There are no proper facilities in their relief camps.

Senani threatened to complain to the National Human Rights Commission about the rights violations with regard to the Polavaram evacuees. The Jagan regime is already facing pressure from all sides to complete Polavaram. Lack of enough funds from the Centre and retendering have considered huge delays already. Just like he raised his voice against land pooling in some villages, Pawan is now bent on opposing evacuation of families under Polavaram project without fulfilling their demands.