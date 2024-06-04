x
Politics

Pawan creates record by winning all seats he contested

Published on June 4, 2024 by

Pawan creates record by winning all seats he contested

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had created a record in Andhra Pradesh general elections to the Assembly. He won all 21 Assembly seats and two Parliament seats that his party contested in the elections.

Pawan Kalyan himself had won the election this time unlike the 2019 where he lost from both the seats that he contested. He contested from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka Assembly seats in 2019 and lost both the seats.

Jana Sena is the only party that has won all 100 per cent seats that it contested. The party contested 21 Assembly seats and two Parliament seats. He is now comfortable with the party symbol as he had won 21 Assembly and 2 Parliament seats.

Kapus, wherever they are in Andhra Pradesh, stood firmly behind Pawan Kalyan this time. The Kamma, Kapu combination worked together with more dedication. There was strong unity among these two communities and there was vengeance in these two communities.

In Democracy, any sort of determination for victory is important and ultimately victory is what matters. There was a strong urge among the supporters of Chandrababu Naidu to see him as the chief minister. There was not much anti-incumbency but there was overwhelming support for Chandrababu Naidu to make him the chief minister once again.

The cheap liquor now sold in Andhra Pradesh also is one of the factors for the defeat of Jagan Mohan Reddy and victory for the alliance.

