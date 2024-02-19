Pawan donates Rs 10 crore to Jana Sena

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday announced his share of donation of Rs 10 crore to the party. He made this announcement at the party meeting being held at Visakhapatnam on the day. He asked the rank and file of the party to donate funds for the party.

Pawan Kalyan said that the Jana Sena – TDP combine would win the coming general election. He said that he had confidence in the victory of the alliance. He said that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had lost his popularity among the people. The days of the ruling YSR Congress were numbered and the party would have to vacate the seat.

He said that the people of the state are set to give a unique judgment through their votes in the general election. He asked the rank and file of the party to be prepared for the victory of the alliance. The TDP and Jana Sena are set to win the elections, he asserted.

He said that he was planning for the victory of the alliance. All his strategies were for the victory of the TDP and Jana Sena, he said. He was taking every step to ensure the victory of Jana Sena and TDP, he said.

He wanted the party leaders to strengthen the party from the grassroots. He wanted them to meet every voter individually and explain to them the harms that the YSR Congress government had done to them in the last five years. He also told the leaders not to rest until the elections are over and this government is thrown out of power.

Pawan Kalyan told the party workers to create awareness among the people against the YSR Congress government. He said that people are vexed with the YSR Congress Party’s misrule, and they were only waiting for an opportunity to unseat the government. He wanted the party leaders and workers to guide people to unseat the YSR Congress and elect the TDP-Jana Sena combine.

The Jana Sena chief also told the leaders and workers that he would take care of the interests of everyone in the party. He said he would give priority to those who work for the party till the elections are over.