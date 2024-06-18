Pawan inspects his camp office, also visits secretariat

Jana Sena chief and deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday inspected the building given to him as deputy chief minister. He reached Gannavaram airport by a special flight. Officials and the party activists welcomed the Jana Sena chief at the airport.

Later, he went to the camp office which was allocated to him in Vijayawada. He inspected the building and instructed the officials on some changes to be made. He went around the building and the conference hall attached to it. He accepted the building as the camp office. The officials received him at the camp office and gave him a guard of honour.

Later Pawan Kalyan went to the party office in Mangalagiri. He interacted with the party cadre and the officials who were present there. Pawan Kalyan holds the ministries of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Science and Technology.

In the evening, Pawan Kalyan went to the secretariat at Velagapudi. Amaravati farmers and the party workers received him with garlands all along the route. The Amaravati farmers greeted Pawan Kalyan on his victory and became the deputy chief minister of the state.

He then proceeded to Block II in the secretariat where a new chamber was given to him as the minister. He inspected the chamber and gave some suggestions to the officials on the modifications to be carried out. He told the officials to complete the modifications by tomorrow. He would take charge as the minister in the secretariat on Wednesday.

He met chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the secretariat. Jana Sena ministers, Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh were also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the government employees and officials reached Pawan Kalyan and greeted him at the secretariat. They came in large numbers to greet the Jana Sena chief. He was overwhelmed by the greetings that poured in during his first visit to the secretariat.