Pawan Kalyan about the accident of Mark Shankar

Pawan Kalyan’s younger son Mark Shankar has been hospitalized after he suffered injuries in his school. A fire accident took place in the school in Singapore in which Mark Shankar is taking up summer camp lessons. Pawan Kalyan rushed back to Hyderabad from Araku this evening and he interacted with the media. He called the incident unfortunate and said that Mark Shankar suffered injuries on his hands and legs.

“I thought it was a minor accident but there was a lot of smoke after the accident and Mark Shankar is undergoing a Bronchoscopy. He suffered burns on his hands and legs. I just came back to Hyderabad and did not speak to my family members. I will fly to Singapore tonight. Mark Shankar is in Singapore for his summer camp training. I thank everyone right from Narendra Modi, Chandrababu and others who inquired about the incident. The Indian High Commissioner in Singapore was informed. It is the birthday of my elder son Akira and on the same day my younger son suffered injuries and it is unfortunate” told Pawan Kalyan.