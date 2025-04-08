x
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Home > Movie News

Pawan Kalyan about the accident of Mark Shankar

Published on April 8, 2025 by swathy

Pawan Kalyan about the accident of Mark Shankar

Pawan Kalyan’s younger son Mark Shankar has been hospitalized after he suffered injuries in his school. A fire accident took place in the school in Singapore in which Mark Shankar is taking up summer camp lessons. Pawan Kalyan rushed back to Hyderabad from Araku this evening and he interacted with the media. He called the incident unfortunate and said that Mark Shankar suffered injuries on his hands and legs.

“I thought it was a minor accident but there was a lot of smoke after the accident and Mark Shankar is undergoing a Bronchoscopy. He suffered burns on his hands and legs. I just came back to Hyderabad and did not speak to my family members. I will fly to Singapore tonight. Mark Shankar is in Singapore for his summer camp training. I thank everyone right from Narendra Modi, Chandrababu and others who inquired about the incident. The Indian High Commissioner in Singapore was informed. It is the birthday of my elder son Akira and on the same day my younger son suffered injuries and it is unfortunate” told Pawan Kalyan.

