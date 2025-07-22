x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pawan Kalyan about Trivikram and Choosing Remakes

Published on July 22, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Photos: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre release Event
image
Pawan Kalyan about Trivikram and Choosing Remakes
image
Pawan Kalyan’s humility and self-depreciation wins plaudits
image
Historic First: Over 200 MPs Back Impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma
image
War 2 trailer release gets delayed

Pawan Kalyan about Trivikram and Choosing Remakes

It has been a feast for Mega fans as Pawan Kalyan has been out for a movie related event after years. His next film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is releasing this week and the actor-turned-politician is busy promoting the film. During the pre-release event of the film, he has been quite emotional. Pawan thanked his fans for the support. Speaking about doing remakes, Pawan said that he did remakes to support his party Janasena and for his personal survival. He also said that his close friend Trivikram stood by his side during the tough times and he called him his soulmate.

Pawan Kalyan appreciated Krish for his efforts and vision towards Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He heaped praise on the film’s producer AM Rathnam. The actor also decided to promote the film for the next two days and he will interact with the media again. This is the first time Pawan is promoting his film on a full fledged note. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by AM Jyoti Krishna and the film is high on expectations. The film got ticket hike and permission for special shows in both the Telugu states. Keeravani’s background score is one of the major highlights of the film.

Next Photos: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre release Event Previous Pawan Kalyan’s humility and self-depreciation wins plaudits
else

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan about Trivikram and Choosing Remakes
image
Pawan Kalyan’s humility and self-depreciation wins plaudits
image
War 2 trailer release gets delayed

Latest

image
Photos: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre release Event
image
Pawan Kalyan about Trivikram and Choosing Remakes
image
Pawan Kalyan’s humility and self-depreciation wins plaudits
image
Historic First: Over 200 MPs Back Impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma
image
War 2 trailer release gets delayed

Most Read

image
Historic First: Over 200 MPs Back Impeachment of Justice Yashwant Varma
image
Breaking: Jagdeep Dhankar resigns as Vice President
image
VS Achutanandan: Communist legend leaves behind an inspiring legacy

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree