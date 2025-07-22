Pawan Kalyan about Trivikram and Choosing Remakes

It has been a feast for Mega fans as Pawan Kalyan has been out for a movie related event after years. His next film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is releasing this week and the actor-turned-politician is busy promoting the film. During the pre-release event of the film, he has been quite emotional. Pawan thanked his fans for the support. Speaking about doing remakes, Pawan said that he did remakes to support his party Janasena and for his personal survival. He also said that his close friend Trivikram stood by his side during the tough times and he called him his soulmate.

Pawan Kalyan appreciated Krish for his efforts and vision towards Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He heaped praise on the film’s producer AM Rathnam. The actor also decided to promote the film for the next two days and he will interact with the media again. This is the first time Pawan is promoting his film on a full fledged note. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by AM Jyoti Krishna and the film is high on expectations. The film got ticket hike and permission for special shows in both the Telugu states. Keeravani’s background score is one of the major highlights of the film.