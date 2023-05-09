Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej film titled Bro

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej came together for a Tamil film remake ‘Vinaodhaya Sitham” in Samuthirakani’s direction, who helmed the original version. The film is said to be a fantasy drama about an arrogant man, who gets a second chance in his life. The film is tentatively titled PKSDT. The shooting portions of the film are completed some time ago and the post-production works are on.

As per our sources, the film is titled “Bro” and an official announcement regarding the same will be out this week along with the first look poster. Bro will release in theatres on July 28th, 2023. Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Rohini and Brahamanandam will be seen in prominent roles. People Media Factory in association with Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers.