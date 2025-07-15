x
Pawan Kalyan as In-charge CM for 4 days ?

Published on July 15, 2025 by swathy

Pawan Kalyan as In-charge CM for 4 days ?

If reliable reports from Andhra Pradesh CMO are to be believed, Janasena supremo and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will be the In-charge Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for four days from July 26th as Chandrababu Naidu will be away on an official tour to Singapore until July 30th .

A delegation led by Chief Minister Naidu with IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Minister for Municipal Administration P. Narayana and Minister for Food Processing TG Bharat will embark on a brief visit to Singapore in the last week of July to attract investments and to explore business avenues for the state’s development. The visit is aimed to project Amaravati as an investment haven and secure strategic collaborations with MNCs in different sectors.

It is not uncommon for Deputy CM to look after the administrative functioning of the state when the Chief Minister is away on some official tours. It happens in many states. However, when Naidu went on tour to Davos to attend World Economic Forum earlier this year, no such delegation of charge happened in Andhra Pradesh. This time, there is a chance that Panchayat Raj Minister and Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan might be given an opportunity to manage the affairs in the absence of Chandrababu Naidu.

It has been more than a year since Pawan Kalyan took over as the state minister and the Deputy CM. Moving in close quarters with Chandrababu Naidu and presiding over several cabinet meetings during this phase, Pawan Kalyan might have gained some experience on how to handle the key portfolios which are directly under the Chief Minister. So, he might get the opportunity to look after them during Naidu’s absence.

