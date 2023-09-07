Pawan Kalyan back to Film Shoots

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan took a long break from film shoots and he is focused on AP politics. The actor turned politician is back to film shoots and he joined the sets of Ustaad Bhagat Singh today in Hyderabad. The shoot of the film is happening in a special set constructed in Gandipet in Hyerabad. The shoot of the film resumed on 5th and a two-week long schedule is planned in Hyderabad.

Pawan Kalyan allocated dates for this schedule for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Sree Leela and Sakshi Vaidya are the heroines in this mass entertainer and Pawan Kalyan plays the role of a cop. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad is the music. Pawan Kalyan will also resume the shoot of OG next month which is directed by Sujeeth.