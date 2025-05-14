x
Pawan Kalyan back to the sets of OG

Published on May 14, 2025 by swathy

Pawan Kalyan back to the sets of OG

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is back to films and he is focused on completing the pending shoots of all his upcoming movies. He is done with the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the film is slated for release in June. The shoot of his next film OG has resumed a couple of days ago and Pawan Kalyan joined the sets of the film today. He is expected to complete the pending shoot in a continuous schedule by the end of this month.

OG is a stylish action thriller and the film is based in Mumbai. Pawan Kalyan plays the role of a mafia don in OG. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady and Thaman scores the music and background score. DVV Danayya is the producer of OG and the film releases in September this year. Pawan Kalyan will resume the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh next month after he completes the shoot of OG.

