Pawan Kalyan Celebrates Jana Sena Foundation Day with Tribal Communities in Alluri District

Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan spent the party’s foundation day among tribal communities in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri district. He said he had come to listen to their concerns and assured them they would be addressed.

Pawan Kalyan visited Nandigaruvu, a tribal village in Paderu mandal, to review roads built under the Adavi Thalli Bata programme. During the visit, he walked from Onuru to Nandigaruvu and interacted with local tribal residents along the way. At Onuru junction, he hoisted the Jana Sena party flag and marked the party’s foundation day in the presence of leaders and party workers. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and local party representatives were also present.

The Deputy Chief Minister later inspected the road works and reviewed the village’s drinking water facilities. He spoke with residents about their needs and distributed school bags to children. He also visited an Anganwadi centre and interacted with young children and pregnant women. Pawan Kalyan also watched the traditional Dhimsa tribal dance performed by local artists, and several people joined the Jana Sena Party during the programme.

Addressing the villagers, he said that earlier governments had failed to even listen to their problems. He explained that he decided to take up road construction after witnessing the hardships faced by tribal communities. “None of you came to ask me for roads. I saw your struggles and decided that proper roads were necessary. If anyone has a problem, please share it with me. I came here to listen and to help resolve your issues,” Pawan Kalyan told the villagers.

The visit highlighted the Jana Sena leader’s outreach to tribal communities and his focus on development in remote regions of the state.