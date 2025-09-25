Pawan Kalyan delivers an OG action spectacle

The highly-anticipated action drama They Call Him OG has arrived, delivering a spectacular, power-packed festival for fans of Power Star Pawan Kalyan. He commands every frame with an unmatched charisma, swag, and intense screen presence in one of his most sensational performances.

The film is a visual treat, blending diverse action styles from guns-blazing sequences to elegant katana-style sword fights, all choreographed with cinematic finesse. These action blocks are designed for big-screen celebrations, loaded with undeniable goosebump moments.

A major highlight is the thumping background score by S.S. Thaman. His music is the backbone of the film, seamlessly amplifying every elevation, fight, and intense moment, creating a true adrenaline rush that syncs perfectly with Pawan Kalyan’s aura.

Director Sujeeth deserves praise for crafting a stylish, intense narrative. His slick visuals, gripping storytelling, and focus on high-elevation moments showcase Pawan Kalyan in the way fans have eagerly awaited. The film has turned theatres into a festival ground, with audiences erupting in cheers from the hero’s introduction to the explosive climax.

They Call Him OG is a complete mass-class entertainer—a grand cinematic celebration of style, swag, and soul-stirring music. Pawan Kalyan delivers an adrenaline-charged spectacle that will be remembered as a true festival film.