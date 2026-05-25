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Home > Politics

Pawan Kalyan Gives Strong Warning to Prof. Nageshwar Over Political Remarks

Published on May 25, 2026 by swathy

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Pawan Kalyan Gives Strong Warning to Prof. Nageshwar Over Political Remarks

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan delivered a sharp response to political analyst Prof. Nageshwar over recent comments linking his Delhi visits to alleged discussions about YSRCP leaders and jail politics. The Janasena chief made it clear that there is a limit to patience and tolerance in politics. He warned that repeated attempts to spread misleading narratives would not be ignored anymore.

Pawan Kalyan said his silence and restraint should not be mistaken for weakness. He stated that political criticism is acceptable in a democracy, but false propaganda and deliberate distortion of facts cannot continue endlessly. His remarks came after recent claims suggesting that whenever he meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, the discussions revolve around jail cases involving YSR Congress Party leaders.

Reacting strongly to this narrative, Pawan questioned whether national leaders would spend their valuable time discussing who should be sent to jail. He said meetings with the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are meant for discussions related to Andhra Pradesh development, state funding, governance issues, and public welfare. He asked why some people continue to reduce every political discussion to jail politics.

The Deputy Chief Minister also made it clear that neither he nor Janasena gains anything if YSRCP chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy faces legal troubles. He stressed that law enforcement agencies and courts function independently and political leaders do not travel to Delhi asking national leaders to arrest opponents.

Pawan Kalyan’s reaction stood out because he usually avoids responding aggressively to political criticism. However, sources within political circles believe the repeated attempts to project an alleged BJP and YSRCP understanding, while dragging his name into the debate, triggered this unusually strong response.

He warned that there are limits to tolerance in politics. He said that constructive criticism is always welcome, but attempts to spread false narratives and mislead the public will be countered strongly. His message was direct and uncompromising. He indicated that Janasena would no longer remain silent if such allegations continue.

At the same time, Pawan Kalyan also addressed growing discussions about internal differences within the ruling alliance. He admitted that disagreements are natural in coalition politics, but clarified that the situation has not reached a breaking point. He said issues within the alliance should be corrected through discussion and coordination rather than confrontation.

Pawan stated that if problems ever cross acceptable limits, there would be no option except to resist them. However, he emphasised that the current situation is nowhere near that stage. He urged Janasena leaders and cadre to first maintain unity within the party before criticising alliance partners.

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