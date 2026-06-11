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Home > Movie News

Pawan Kalyan Hints of OG 2

Published on June 11, 2026 by sankar

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Pawan Kalyan Hints of OG 2

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has been away from politics and he is completely engaged with his political activities. He is discussing a script with Surendar Reddy but the project is not happening anytime soon due to the script delays. Pawan Kalyan also fell ill several times recently and he is not ready to take up films. But his production house Pawan Kalyan Creative Works has issued a statement that possibly hints of OG 2 very soon.

“As promised, he will. The timing, he will let us know. Once @Sujeethsign returns from abroad, we will discuss” posted the production house. Sujeeth has commenced the scriptwork of OG 2 as the shoot of Nani’s Bloody Romeo got delayed. Pawan Kalyan may allocate dates for OG 2 soon as per the update. But Sujeeth has to complete the shoot of Nani’s film Bloody Romeo which is in the final stages of pre-production. More details awaited.

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