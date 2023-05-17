Pawan Kalyan hits back at Andhra CM over ‘ill-gotten wealth’

A day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy attacked him, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan hit back over his alleged ill-gotten wealth.

Posting a photograph of an old Telugu movie Papam Pasivadu (The innocent child) on his Twitter handle, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader took a dig at Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“I hope someone makes this film with our AP CM. He’s too innocent & naive. Only a small change is needed here: instead of ‘suitcase’ in his hand, put multiple ‘suitcase companies’ which facilitated money laundering for his ill-gotten wealth,” wrote Pawan Kalyan.

Papam Pasivadu (The innocent child) is a 1972 Telugu movie, a remake of the South African film ‘Lost in the Desert’ (1969). The film revolves around a boy who gets lost in the desert and his attempts to find his family.

The JSP leader launched a counter-attack on the chief minister who had termed him a ‘wholesale package star’ on Tuesday.

Addressing a public meeting at Nizampatnam in Bapatla district, the chief minister had said that the actor, who was defeated in both the constituencies he contested in 2019, was now conducting stop-gap political meetings between his shooting schedules.

Pawan Kalyan also countered some other remarks made by the chief minister.

“Dear AP CM , You are not Comrade Puchhalapalli Sundarayya or Comrade Tarimela Nagi Reddy. You don’t even have the right to utter the word ‘Class War’ with your ill-gotten wealth and the violence you unleash on people. I hope one day ‘Rayalaseema’ be freed from you and your group clutches. Please…,” reads the tweet.

“PS: This story needs sand dunes of Rajasthan Desert, but the sand YCP has been looting from river banks of AP, has enough sand dunes in the collection points. Cheers!!,” Pawan Kalyan added.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan’s bitter critic and well-known filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma launched a counter attack on him for his tweet.

“I hope someone makes this film with you too, because you are ignorantly innocent and innocently naive. Only a small change is needed here: instead of playing a character play it with multiple characters in one character amounting to a multiple personality disorder,” wrote RGV

The director also told JSP leader that he is not NT Rama Rao or MGR. “You don’t even have the right to utter the word ‘Praja Seva’ with your ill understanding and the violence you provoke your innocent fans to indulge in ..I hope one day your Jana Sainiks will be freed from you and your psychopathic Narcissm Please..,” he wrote.

“PS: This story needs sand dunes of Rajasthan Desert, but you need Hyderabad to throw lies at the people of Andhra Pradesh looting them of their minds because you have some naive followers at some theatre collection points. Cheers!!,” added RGV.