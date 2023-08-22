Pawan Kalyan Holidaying Abroad

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has given a pause for his political tour and he is back to Hyderabad. The actor would be celebrating his birthday on September 2nd. The actor turned politician along with his family flew abroad for a short vacation. Pawan Kalyan has been busy with political engagements from the past few months. He wanted a refreshing break and on his return, Pawan Kalyan will shoot for Ustaad Bhagat Singh directed by Harish Shankar.

Pawan Kalyan is expected to join the sets of the film from September 7th and it would be a two-week schedule. Ustaad Bhagat Singh has Sree Leela and Sakshi Vaidya playing the leading ladies. Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling the film and it is expected to release in summer 2024.