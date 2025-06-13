x
Pawan Kalyan Invited as Chief Guest for Hindu Munnani Event in Madurai

Published on June 13, 2025 by nymisha

Pawan Kalyan Invited as Chief Guest for Hindu Munnani Event in Madurai

In a significant cultural and political development, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has been formally invited to serve as the chief guest at the upcoming Muruga Bhaktargal conference organized by Hindu Munnani in Madurai on June 22. The invitation was extended by Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Nainar Nagendran during a meeting held at the Jana Sena Party office in Mangalagiri on Thursday. He was accompanied by a delegation of senior BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu.

The event, which will also see Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance as a special invitee, is being held across Tamil Nadu’s six revered Shanmukha Kshetras, the sacred pilgrimage sites associated with Lord Muruga. Organizers have positioned the conference as a major spiritual gathering aimed at preserving Sanatana Dharma, fostering Hindu unity, and countering anti-Hindu narratives in the region.

Following the invitation, Pawan Kalyan and the BJP delegation reportedly held extensive discussions on the current political landscape in both states. They also explored avenues for deeper cooperation between Jana Sena and the BJP, with a shared focus on strengthening Hindu interests and cultural identity across South India.

This marks Pawan Kalyan’s first high-profile religious-political engagement outside Andhra Pradesh since assuming the role of Deputy CM, underscoring his growing national visibility and influence as both a political leader and a voice for Hindu causes. The event is expected to draw significant attention when it unfolds in Madurai on June 22.

