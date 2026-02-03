Pawan Kalyan Issues Stern Warning, Questions Nagababu and Party Leaders’ Silence

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has delivered one of his strongest internal warnings yet to Janasena Party leaders. Speaking at a crucial party meeting, he made it clear that positions of power are meant for service, not comfort. His sharp message reflected growing frustration over the silence from party representatives on key political controversies. Pawan Kalyan openly questioned why he alone was responding to attacks on the party and on himself. He asked whether others had forgotten their responsibility after receiving posts and power. He made it clear that leadership does not mean staying quiet when the party is under attack.

Silence on Key Issues Draws Sharp Rebuke

The Deputy CM expressed anger over the lack of response from Janasena leaders on the Tirupati Laddu controversy and on criticism from the opposition YSR Congress Party. He questioned why no one was countering false narratives and propaganda. He asked bluntly whether MPs, MLAs, and PAC members existed only in name. He warned that if he had to speak on every issue himself, then the purpose of having elected representatives was meaningless. He added that he was fully aware of who was doing their job and who was not. He made it clear that anyone damaging the party would not be spared.

Pawan Kalyan reminded leaders that Janasena was built on sacrifice and struggle. He said the party was not formed overnight and many had suffered to establish it. He urged leaders to respect that history and act responsibly. He also cautioned party members not to fall into opposition traps. He stressed that political maturity was essential, especially in times of coordinated attacks and misinformation.

Indirect Warning on Personal Conduct

Without naming individuals directly, Pawan Kalyan indirectly referred to controversies involving MLA Arava Sridhar. He stated that while personal life was an individual’s matter, any action that brought disrepute to the party would invite strict action. He clarified that the party would conduct inquiries when required and would not hesitate to act if wrongdoing was proven. He emphasized that protecting the party’s reputation was a shared responsibility. Negligence would not be tolerated.

Pawan Kalyan reminded leaders that Janasena was part of a political alliance, not a merger. He instructed party leaders to participate in coalition meetings at the village, mandal, and district levels. At the same time, he clearly warned them to stay away from the personal or internal meetings of alliance partners. He stressed the importance of maintaining boundaries and respecting coalition discipline.

Sharp Remarks on Nagababu and Kakinada MP

The Deputy CM made pointed remarks about his brother Nagababu, questioning why he was vocal on social media about general topics but silent on the sensitive Tirupati Laddu issue. He also questioned Kakinada MP Uday Srinivas, asking how there was time for foreign tours but not for speaking on an issue linked to public faith. He said criticism against the party and its leadership was spreading openly, yet no one was countering it seriously. He instructed every leader to respond firmly and responsibly.

Social Media Needs Strategy, Not Panic

When concerns were raised about the opposition’s strong social media presence, Pawan Kalyan dismissed the fear. He said Janasena was equally strong online. He pointed out that speaking confidently on real issues itself creates impact. He warned leaders against amplifying negative news by sharing it unnecessarily. He said social media alone does not decide elections. Ground-level work and public trust still matter most.

Pawan Kalyan’s message was clear that silence is no longer an option.