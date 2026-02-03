Pawan Kalyan Issues Stern Warning, Questions Nagababu and Party Leaders’ Silence

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Pawan Kalyan Issues Stern Warning, Questions Nagababu and Party Leaders’ Silence

Published on February 3, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Couple Friendly Trailer Hints an emotionally packed Love Story
image
Pawan Kalyan Issues Stern Warning, Questions Nagababu and Party Leaders’ Silence
image
Sukumar’s Touch for Ram Charan’s Peddi
image
The Big Summer Confusion Continues in Telugu Cinema
image
Ram Shelves his Next Film

Pawan Kalyan Issues Stern Warning, Questions Nagababu and Party Leaders’ Silence

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has delivered one of his strongest internal warnings yet to Janasena Party leaders. Speaking at a crucial party meeting, he made it clear that positions of power are meant for service, not comfort. His sharp message reflected growing frustration over the silence from party representatives on key political controversies. Pawan Kalyan openly questioned why he alone was responding to attacks on the party and on himself. He asked whether others had forgotten their responsibility after receiving posts and power. He made it clear that leadership does not mean staying quiet when the party is under attack.

Silence on Key Issues Draws Sharp Rebuke

The Deputy CM expressed anger over the lack of response from Janasena leaders on the Tirupati Laddu controversy and on criticism from the opposition YSR Congress Party. He questioned why no one was countering false narratives and propaganda. He asked bluntly whether MPs, MLAs, and PAC members existed only in name. He warned that if he had to speak on every issue himself, then the purpose of having elected representatives was meaningless. He added that he was fully aware of who was doing their job and who was not. He made it clear that anyone damaging the party would not be spared.

Pawan Kalyan reminded leaders that Janasena was built on sacrifice and struggle. He said the party was not formed overnight and many had suffered to establish it. He urged leaders to respect that history and act responsibly. He also cautioned party members not to fall into opposition traps. He stressed that political maturity was essential, especially in times of coordinated attacks and misinformation.

Indirect Warning on Personal Conduct

Without naming individuals directly, Pawan Kalyan indirectly referred to controversies involving MLA Arava Sridhar. He stated that while personal life was an individual’s matter, any action that brought disrepute to the party would invite strict action. He clarified that the party would conduct inquiries when required and would not hesitate to act if wrongdoing was proven. He emphasized that protecting the party’s reputation was a shared responsibility. Negligence would not be tolerated.

Pawan Kalyan reminded leaders that Janasena was part of a political alliance, not a merger. He instructed party leaders to participate in coalition meetings at the village, mandal, and district levels. At the same time, he clearly warned them to stay away from the personal or internal meetings of alliance partners. He stressed the importance of maintaining boundaries and respecting coalition discipline.
Sharp Remarks on Nagababu and Kakinada MP
The Deputy CM made pointed remarks about his brother Nagababu, questioning why he was vocal on social media about general topics but silent on the sensitive Tirupati Laddu issue. He also questioned Kakinada MP Uday Srinivas, asking how there was time for foreign tours but not for speaking on an issue linked to public faith. He said criticism against the party and its leadership was spreading openly, yet no one was countering it seriously. He instructed every leader to respond firmly and responsibly.

Social Media Needs Strategy, Not Panic

When concerns were raised about the opposition’s strong social media presence, Pawan Kalyan dismissed the fear. He said Janasena was equally strong online. He pointed out that speaking confidently on real issues itself creates impact. He warned leaders against amplifying negative news by sharing it unnecessarily. He said social media alone does not decide elections. Ground-level work and public trust still matter most.

Pawan Kalyan’s message was clear that silence is no longer an option.

Next Couple Friendly Trailer Hints an emotionally packed Love Story Previous Sukumar’s Touch for Ram Charan’s Peddi
else

TRENDING

image
Couple Friendly Trailer Hints an emotionally packed Love Story
image
Sukumar’s Touch for Ram Charan’s Peddi
image
The Big Summer Confusion Continues in Telugu Cinema

Latest

image
Couple Friendly Trailer Hints an emotionally packed Love Story
image
Pawan Kalyan Issues Stern Warning, Questions Nagababu and Party Leaders’ Silence
image
Sukumar’s Touch for Ram Charan’s Peddi
image
The Big Summer Confusion Continues in Telugu Cinema
image
Ram Shelves his Next Film

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Issues Stern Warning, Questions Nagababu and Party Leaders’ Silence
image
Multiple Cases Filed Against Jogi Ramesh
image
Gold and Silver Swings Worry Middle Class Families

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look