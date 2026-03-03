Pawan Kalyan Launches Hanuman Foundation to Strengthen Wildlife

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan participated in World Wildlife Day celebrations at the APSP Battalion grounds in Mangalagiri and unveiled the ambitious Hanuman Foundation project aimed at reducing human-wildlife conflict across the state.

During the event, he reviewed an exhibition set up by the Forest Department and flagged off new vehicles and ambulances dedicated to wildlife protection and emergency response. He described the initiative as a significant milestone in the history of the state’s Forest Department and extended his greetings to environmentalists and wildlife enthusiasts.

The Hanuman Project focuses on protecting both people and wildlife in border villages near forest areas. Pawan Kalyan stated that the government has taken firm steps to prevent crop damage and loss of life due to elephant movement. He noted that elephant related issues in agency areas and Chittoor district have been addressed through strategic intervention, including bringing trained kumki elephants from Karnataka.

Under the project, 100 vehicles have been deployed, 19 rapid response teams formed, and seven emergency treatment and rehabilitation centers established. Compensation worth ₹4 crore has already been disbursed to victims of wildlife attacks. The Forest Department has also developed a dedicated app to ensure that crop loss compensation is processed within 24 hours. Officials confirmed that the project was designed under the Deputy Chief Minister’s guidance to ensure long term wildlife conservation and public safety.