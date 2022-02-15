Pawan Kalyan posts a cryptic message on Twitter

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has posted a quote, which is being seen as the current situation in the movie industry as well as Andhra Pradesh. Without taking any reference or quoting any instance, Pawan Kalyan tweeted a quote, which has left his fans and followers wondering.

He wrote, “One of my favorite quotes: Until the people are in a misapprehension, they will only assume ‘bait’ to be food -Vakada Srinivasa Rao”.

It is not known what Pawan Kalyan is referring to, while some of his fans assume that he has tweeted regarding the situation of politics in Andhra Pradesh, while others think he has just tweeted a quote.

In contrast, people close to him believe that Pawan Kalyan is upset over megastar Chiranjeevi and Co approaching Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on ticket pricing issues, while the whole scenario is believed to be “concocted by the AP government, out of ego”.

Well, on the work front, Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for his movie ‘Bheemla Nayak’ to release soon.