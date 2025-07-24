Pawan Kalyan remarks HHVM as voice against injustice

Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s magnum opus Hari Hara Veera Mallu released today to a gigantic reception. Audiences are flooding to theatres to see their favorite star on big screen after a long wait. The maddening rush at cinema halls is evident to his undying craze and Box office stamina.

He described his movie as a voice against historical injustice inflicted upon Hindus against Sanatana Dharma. He wrote, “The Jizya tax, a punitive levy imposed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on Hindus for practicing their faith, stands as a stark symbol of oppression, yet historians have long softened its brutality. ”

Further he remarked, “#HariHaraVeeraMallu boldly unmasks this injustice, exposing the erasure of Hindu suffering and the looting of India’s wealth, like the Kohinoor’s theft. With unwavering resolve, this saga celebrates Sanatana Dharma and the courage of our unsung heroes who defied tyranny.”

Pawan Kalyan being such vocal about his film has been rare and this shows how he is happy to share this historical fact with world. Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna have directed this historical fiction as a visual spectacle on big screens. It took a massive opening with Industry highest bookings for paid premieres.