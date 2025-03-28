x
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Resolves Years-Long Salary Crisis for Water Scheme Employees

Published on March 28, 2025 by swathy

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Resolves Years-Long Salary Crisis for Water Scheme Employees

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has personally intervened to resolve the prolonged salary crisis faced by employees of the Purushottampatnam Sri Satyasai Drinking Water Union in Rajanagaram constituency. The employees, who had been struggling with irregular salary payments for several years, finally received relief after Pawan Kalyan’s decisive action.

The issue, which had persisted despite multiple appeals, saw Rajanagaram MLA Battula Balaramakrishna repeatedly raising the matter in the assembly and before the government. However, it was only after the employees staged fresh protests that Deputy CM Kalyan took personal charge of the situation. Demonstrating his commitment to public service, Kalyan immediately released ₹20 lakh from his own funds to clear two months’ pending salaries for the affected workers.

During a meeting attended by Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and District Collector P. Prasanthi, the salary cheques were formally distributed to the grateful employees. Government representatives assured that a permanent solution is being worked out, including the settlement of pending PF dues. The Collector confirmed that both Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan are personally monitoring the issue to ensure complete resolution.

While expressing their heartfelt gratitude to Pawan Kalyan for his prompt intervention, the employees were reminded of their crucial role in maintaining uninterrupted drinking water supply during the ongoing summer season.

Next Photos : MAD Square Movie Success Celebrations Previous Priyanka Gandhi winning Malayalis hearts
