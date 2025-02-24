Pawan Kalyan Responds to YSRCP’s Actions

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan addressed the media after the YSRCP walked out of the AP Assembly session. The YSRCP exited the assembly within 11 minutes, even before the Governor could complete his speech. The party has been demanding opposition status and staged a protest before walking out of the session.

Expressing his disappointment with the YSRCP’s actions, Pawan Kalyan explained that the Governor, despite not being well, attended the assembly as per protocol. He highlighted that the Janasena Party is the second-largest party in the assembly, and if the YSRCP had secured even one more seat than Janasena, they might have been granted opposition status.

Pawan Kalyan made it clear that the YSRCP will not be assigned opposition status, emphasizing that specific rules and regulations govern such decisions. He cited an example of his own experience when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after being sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. Despite his position, he was seated alongside other state ministers without any special privileges, illustrating the system’s impartiality.

He clarified that neither Chandrababu Naidu nor he had intentionally obstructed the YSRCP’s opposition status, attributing the situation to the established system. He also pointed out that the public had effectively rejected the YSRCP’s claim to opposition status by limiting them to just 11 seats in the assembly.