Pawan Kalyan returning back to Shoot

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is occupied with his political engagements from the past few months and he has been away from film shoots. The actor turned politician is returning back to film shoots. He will join the sets of Ustaad Bhagat Singh from September 5th and the shoot continues for two weeks. A massive set has been constructed in Gandipet for the film shoot. Art Director Anand Sai designed the set.

Sree Leela too will join the sets of the film in this schedule. Harish Shankar is busy acquiring the dates of the actor after Pawan Kalyan gave his nod. Devi Sri Prasad scores the music and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Pawan plays the role of a cop in this actioner. He is also expected to shoot for OG in October during his breaks from political meetings.