Pawan Kalyan Reviews Godavari Pushkaralu Preparations in Rajamahendravaram

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday conducted an extensive inspection of the ongoing development works at several ghats in Rajamahendravaram ahead of the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu. The visit comes as the state government accelerates preparations for one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the region.

During the inspection, district officials briefed the Deputy Chief Minister on the status of infrastructure works being taken up across the riverfront. District Collector Keerthi explained the progress of various development activities at the ghats and highlighted the measures being implemented to improve facilities for devotees.

Pawan Kalyan later travelled by boat from Pushkara Ghat to Kotilingala Revu to personally review the arrangements along the Godavari riverfront. Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh accompanied him during the visit and explained the ongoing works under the ambitious Akhanda Godavari project.

The Deputy Chief Minister also reviewed the government’s plans to control pollution and maintain cleanliness during the Pushkaralu. Officials informed him about sanitation measures, waste management systems and crowd control arrangements being put in place to handle the expected influx of lakhs of devotees.

Special focus is being given to improving safety, transportation and public convenience at the ghats. Authorities are working on strengthening basic infrastructure so that pilgrims can have a smooth and comfortable spiritual experience during the festival.

The Godavari Pushkaralu is considered one of the most significant religious events in Andhra Pradesh. With large crowds expected from across the country, the state government is aiming to ensure efficient management and world-class facilities at all major bathing ghats in Rajamahendravaram and surrounding areas.