Pawan Kalyan Speaks from the Heart: Cinema, Responsibility, and Standing by My People

In a rare moment, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan took the spotlight alongside a film star to promote Hari Hara Veera Mallu for two consecutive days, highlighting just how significant this project is, not just as a film, but as a testament to perseverance and commitment.

The actor-turned-politician revealed that the project, which took five years in the making, faced multiple roadblocks, initially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and later because of what he described as a “man-made disaster” caused by the previous state government. Despite these setbacks, including the construction of film sets near a camp office, Kalyan worked tirelessly, putting in nine-hour shifts, to ensure the movie’s completion. It was only after the change in administration that the project could finally be wrapped up.

“This film is a complete entertainer, focused on themes of revolt and taxation,” he said during a press meet. “Though different interpretations may circulate, I want to be clear that this was made to entertain. Sanatana Dharma is just one part of it, not the entire narrative.” Kalyan emphasised that he had chosen politics over cinema to serve the public, but returned to finish this film out of a deep sense of obligation toward the producers, who had incurred losses. “Even after being arrested in Vizag, I continued shooting for a month. I couldn’t walk away from those who invested their trust and their money in this film,” he added.

Reflecting on the financial challenges imposed by the former government, particularly low ticket pricing policies of ₹10 and ₹15, he expressed gratitude that the film had come this far. “The current ticket hike is standard and no different from what any major film would see,” he clarified.

On the creative side, Pawan Kalyan made it clear that the central character, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, is entirely fictional, with no historical reference. “It’s a completely imagined role created for this story,” he said.

Far from being anxious about the film’s success, Kalyan stands by the effort he’s invested, as I know the hard work that went into this. I’ll even be organizing a special screening for all alliance MLAs,” he said with confidence. The actor also candidly addressed a question about his 2003 directorial venture Johnny, which failed at the box office. “That film taught me a painful but important lesson and many relationships in this industry are purely financial. I returned my remuneration and learned to grow stronger emotionally. That experience shaped me, not just as an artist, but also as a political leader. Failure is part of growth.”

He voiced his support for producer A.M. Ratnam, who he said started as a makeup artist and is now facing challenges in releasing the film. “I’m standing with him because loyalty and responsibility matter. This isn’t just a movie, it’s about the people who believed in it and in me.”

Hari Hara Veera Mallu may be a film, but for Pawan Kalyan, it is also a symbol of grit, loyalty, and purpose.