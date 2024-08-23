x
Pawan Kalyan starts his Movie Mission

Pawan Kalyan starts his Movie Mission

Pawan Kalyan has taken a political break from films and he is completely focused on AP politics. Though there are speculations that he would complete all his films post elections, he was elected as the Deputy Chief Minister of AP and he wanted more time to return back to films. For the past couple of days, he made himself free and met the producers of his films OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He assured to complete the shoots of all these three films before the end of this year. He has to allocate 12 days for OG to complete the shoot. The major portion of Hari Hara Veera Mallu too is completed. A major portion of Ustaad Bhagat Singh has to be shot.

Pawan will resume the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh in September and he will complete OG at the earliest. He also promised to allocate dates for Hari Hara Veera Mallu at the earliest. Pawan Kalyan also asked his producers to plan the shoots of these films in and around Amaravati to make him comfortable and convenient. The makers are discussing the same and it may not be possible as several sets of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh are constructed in Hyderabad. For now, the makers of these films are planning the schedules and will wait for the arrival of Pawan to complete the films.

Next Six weeks Bed Rest for Ravi Teja
Will develop villages with Central funds, says Naidu
