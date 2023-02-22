Pawan Kalyan starts his New Film

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is yet to complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu directed by Krish. The film is announced for summer release this year. Pawan Kalyan launched Harish Shankar’s film and Sujeeth’s film recently. He has been in talks for the remake of Vinodaya Sitham and the film will be directed by Samuthirakani. The shoot of the film commenced today in a special set in Hyderabad. Pawan Kalyan and Sai Tej will be seen in the lead roles and both the actors joined the sets today.

Top director Trivikram penned the dialogue version after making ample changes to the original. Kethika Sharma is paired up beside Sai Tej in this untitled film. Pawan Kalyan allocated 20 days for the film. People Media Factory and Zee Studios are the producers and the film is expected to release during the second half of this year. The shoot will be completed in quick schedules. Trivikram’s Fortune Four Cinemas will also share the profits from this project.