x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pawan Kalyan Starts New Village Connect Initiative

Published on May 22, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Shooting Updates
image
Police Paste Notice on Former DGP’s Home in Phone Tapping Case
image
Pawan Kalyan Starts New Village Connect Initiative
image
Deepika Padukone locked for Allu Arjun’s Film
image
AP Revenue Officials Reclaim 63 Acres of Forest Land from YSRCP Sajjala’s Family

Pawan Kalyan Starts New Village Connect Initiative

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has kicked off an exciting new program to solve people’s problems directly. The “Mana Ooru Kosam Matamanti” (Our Village Discussion) program connects him straight to village folks through live video calls.

Ravivalasa village in Tekkali mandal, Srikakulam district, became the first to experience this unique initiative. Pawan Kalyan sat in his camp office in Mangalagiri and talked live with villagers who gathered at Sri Bhavani Theatre’s big screen in Tekkali.

Around 350 people came voluntarily to speak directly with the Deputy CM about their daily struggles. They discussed everything from drainage issues to women’s problems, farming troubles to road conditions. The villagers felt really happy because they could talk straight to such a senior leader without any middlemen.

What impressed everyone was how fast things moved. Pawan Kalyan immediately approved projects worth 15 crores for the village. The RDO Krishna Murthy confirmed this huge allocation happened right during the meeting.

The Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM promised to develop their local Rayavalasa temple beautifully. He told villagers to stay united like one big family and work together for their village’s growth.

All concerned officers received immediate orders to start these development works without delay. This direct approach eliminates the usual bureaucratic delays that frustrate rural communities.

Next Police Paste Notice on Former DGP’s Home in Phone Tapping Case Previous Deepika Padukone locked for Allu Arjun’s Film
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Shooting Updates
image
Pawan Kalyan Starts New Village Connect Initiative
image
Deepika Padukone locked for Allu Arjun’s Film

Latest

image
Ram Charan’s Peddi Shooting Updates
image
Police Paste Notice on Former DGP’s Home in Phone Tapping Case
image
Pawan Kalyan Starts New Village Connect Initiative
image
Deepika Padukone locked for Allu Arjun’s Film
image
AP Revenue Officials Reclaim 63 Acres of Forest Land from YSRCP Sajjala’s Family

Most Read

image
Police Paste Notice on Former DGP’s Home in Phone Tapping Case
image
AP Revenue Officials Reclaim 63 Acres of Forest Land from YSRCP Sajjala’s Family
image
MTECH Student to Maoist Commander: The Life Story of Nambala Keshava Rao

Related Articles

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly