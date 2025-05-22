Pawan Kalyan Starts New Village Connect Initiative

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has kicked off an exciting new program to solve people’s problems directly. The “Mana Ooru Kosam Matamanti” (Our Village Discussion) program connects him straight to village folks through live video calls.

Ravivalasa village in Tekkali mandal, Srikakulam district, became the first to experience this unique initiative. Pawan Kalyan sat in his camp office in Mangalagiri and talked live with villagers who gathered at Sri Bhavani Theatre’s big screen in Tekkali.

Around 350 people came voluntarily to speak directly with the Deputy CM about their daily struggles. They discussed everything from drainage issues to women’s problems, farming troubles to road conditions. The villagers felt really happy because they could talk straight to such a senior leader without any middlemen.

What impressed everyone was how fast things moved. Pawan Kalyan immediately approved projects worth 15 crores for the village. The RDO Krishna Murthy confirmed this huge allocation happened right during the meeting.

The Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM promised to develop their local Rayavalasa temple beautifully. He told villagers to stay united like one big family and work together for their village’s growth.

All concerned officers received immediate orders to start these development works without delay. This direct approach eliminates the usual bureaucratic delays that frustrate rural communities.