Pawan Kalyan steps out for AM Rathnam

It is clear that Hari Hara Veera Mallu is stuck with financial hurdles and the film stands postponed. Even the VFX work is pending and to avoid the last minute rush, the makers have decided to push the release to July. In the past, Pawan Kalyan assured AM Rathnam of taking no more remuneration as the film is delayed by years. The film’s budget got heaped up because of the mounting interests. Pawan Kalyan has taken Rs 11 crores as remuneration till date.

He has assured AM Rathnam of supporting the film to ensure a smooth release. He decided to pay back to the producer and the discussion is on. Pawan is ready to return his complete remuneration for the film to clear the financial debts. AM Rathnam is quoting big numbers for the theatrical deals and they will be closed soon. For now, Pawan promised to support AM Rathnam financially.