Pawan Kalyan Steps Up for Uppada Fishermen: Promises Action, Not Just Assurances

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has thrown his full support behind the protesting fishermen of Uppada in Kakinada district, sending a strong message that their voices have not gone unheard. The fishermen, who have been blocking roads and staging dharnas for two consecutive days, are demanding urgent government intervention as chemical waste from nearby industries is threatening their livelihoods.

In a sharply worded statement, Pawan said he understands the pain of the community and is closely monitoring the situation. Though unable to visit Uppada immediately due to ongoing Assembly sessions, he assured that he has already begun high-level discussions with officials to deliver swift and practical solutions.

A special committee is being set up with officials from the Pollution Control Board, Fisheries, Revenue, and Industrial departments along with the Kakinada District Collector. Importantly, the committee will also include representatives from the fishing community and local leaders, making sure the people affected are part of the solution. This team will assess damages, propose relief measures, and submit a report that the government will act on without delay.

Pawan Kalyan didn’t stop there. He confirmed that compensation for 18 deceased fishermen’s families, insurance settlements, and aid for damaged boats near Uppada Harbour are already in process. He also stressed the need to improve access to fishing areas in Machilipatnam, Antarvedi, and other coastal zones.

“We’re not here to make empty promises,” Pawan said, affirming that the coalition government under CM Chandrababu Naidu is focused on real welfare for real people. He assured the community that once the Assembly session concludes, he will personally visit Uppada, sit with the fishermen, and ensure every issue is addressed with clarity.