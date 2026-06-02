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Home > Politics

Pawan Kalyan to Address Media From His Residence After Telangana Meeting Permission Denied

Published on June 2, 2026 by nymisha

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Pawan Kalyan to Address Media From His Residence After Telangana Meeting Permission Denied

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has decided to hold a press conference from his residence in Hyderabad after police denied permission for the party’s proposed Telangana Nava Nirmana Sankalpa Sabha.

The press conference is scheduled to take place between 4:30 PM and 5:30 PM on Tuesday at his residence in Jubilee Hills. Senior Jana Sena leaders are expected to attend the meeting along with members of the media.

The announcement came through a post on social media that quickly attracted attention across both Telugu states. In a sharp and sarcastic remark, Pawan Kalyan expressed hope that the Telangana Police would at least allow him to conduct a media interaction inside his own house. His comment was widely seen as a criticism of the decision to deny permission for the party’s public meeting.

The controversy began after Jana Sena sought approval to organize a large gathering at Sandhya Convention in Gachibowli as part of Telangana Formation Day activities. According to party sources, the event was expected to bring together nearly 2,000 representatives and supporters.

However, Cyberabad Police reportedly rejected the request citing law and order concerns, traffic management issues, parking limitations, and the possibility of public inconvenience. The decision triggered strong reactions from Jana Sena leaders who argued that the party was being prevented from conducting a peaceful political event.

With the public meeting no longer possible, the focus has now shifted to the press conference at Pawan Kalyan’s residence. While a private media interaction at a personal residence is generally different from a public political gathering, the situation has generated considerable interest because of the political context surrounding the issue. Security arrangements around the Jubilee Hills residence are also expected to remain under close watch as party leaders and supporters gather ahead of the event.

The press conference is likely to draw widespread media attention as Pawan Kalyan is expected to address not only the denial of permission for the Telangana meeting but also the broader political implications of the controversy.

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