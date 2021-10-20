Pawan Kalyan to wrap up film shoots to concentrate on politics

Telugu ‘Power Star’ Pawan Kalyan, who is one of the most-loved actors from Tollywood is currently shooting for multiple movies. But the actor-turned-politician who is juggling between movies and politics seems to be keen on making his political party stronger and more efficient.

Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena party needs more public attention, and there are areas where his political followers need to be updated. It is reported that Pawan Kalyan, who met some of his followers and social media wing members recently, had discussed various internal matters.

As identified by the team, Pawan Kalyan is apparently gearing up for more public presence and involvement, so as to make Janasena stronger. So the actor is to wrap up all of his movie shootings before concentrating on his political work.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movies include ‘Bheemla Nayak’, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, and ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’. With ‘Bheemla Nayak’ slated for its release during Sankranti 2022, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ to get a wrap soon. Pawan’s movie under Harish Shankar’s direction titled ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’ would get on the floors soon.

Pawan Kalyan is also rumoured to have signed another movie under Surender Reddy’s direction, but there is no official confirmation yet.