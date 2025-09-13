Pawan Kalyan urges Janasena cadre to not fall into the trap

Recently, an RMP doctor from Machilipatnam was allegedly attacked by supporters of Janasena over his abusive comments on Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The doctor was forced to kneel down and issue a public apology to the Janasena supremo. This incident has sparked a furore in the media circles and Pawan Kalyan’s opponents have targeted his party for this avoidable act.

In no time, the controversial issue has been taken notice by Pawan Kalyan. He issued a public statement to urge Janasena supporters and leaders to not create any social unrest with their irresponsible behaviour. He exhorted his partymen not to fall into the trap of political opponents and create discord among the people. He warned them to be aware of those who have been plotting conspiracies from the past few years and called for a vigilant approach instead of taking law into hands.

Pawan Kalyan urges Janasena cadre to not give in to emotions and contribute towards conflict between castes and religions. He asked his party followers not to engage in activities that stoke up tensions and create animosity between groups which is likely to stall the development of the state. In his statement, Pawan Kalyan reminded how his political opponents have been deploying such tactics all these years and asked Janasena supporters to not cross the rule of law.

Pawan Kalyan also took cognizance of Machilipatnam incident in his appeal and pointed out that malicious intent behind such speech should be recognised. He urged that cases should be filed immediately on such tactics and said the law will take the course. He informed that a thorough inquiry has already been ordered into the incident to take necessary action against those resorted to violence. He finally asked his fans to counter the malicious propaganda democratically and follow the rule of law.