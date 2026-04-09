Pawan Kalyan Urges Youth to Become a Force for Change at AU Centenary Event

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan called on students to emerge as a powerful force that can transform systems and shape the future of the nation, while speaking at the centenary mega cultural fest of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the gathering, Pawan Kalyan said that youth must move beyond personal goals and think about the larger good of society. He stressed that true heroes are not just popular figures but those who have contributed to the nation through knowledge, science, and sacrifice. He referred to leaders like Bhagat Singh and said understanding history builds a sense of responsibility.

He made a striking remark during his speech, saying that if he fails to perform in public life, people should not hesitate to reject him. He urged students to develop a strong and balanced ideology, even if they do not directly enter politics. Without clarity in thought, he warned, an entire generation can lose direction.

Pawan Kalyan said his entry into politics was driven by a desire to build a better future for the next generation. He added that facing students is more challenging than facing political opponents, as young minds demand honesty and clarity.

He also highlighted that India is moving forward with a clear vision under the leadership of Narendra Modi, while Andhra Pradesh is progressing with reforms under N Chandrababu Naidu. He concluded by saying that the future is shaped not by circumstances but by the thoughts and actions of individuals.

The event also featured cultural performances by students, and Pawan Kalyan interacted with them, encouraging their creativity and confidence.