Home > Politics

Pawan Kalyan Visits Ippatam, Upholds Promise Made to Villagers

Published on December 24, 2025 by Sanyogita

Pawan Kalyan Visits Ippatam, Upholds Promise Made to Villagers

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited Ippatam village in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district on Tuesday, fulfilling a promise he had made during his time in the opposition.

Ippatam had drawn statewide attention during the previous YSRCP government after houses and compound walls belonging to Jana Sena supporters were demolished as part of a road expansion drive. Locals alleged that the action was politically motivated, linked to the village’s support for the Jana Sena formation meeting.

In 2022, Pawan Kalyan visited the village as an opposition leader and assured affected families of his support. During that visit, an elderly woman, Indla Nageswaramma, requested him to return once he came to power. He promised he would.

Keeping his word, Pawan Kalyan visited Nageswaramma’s home on Tuesday and spoke to her at length. He provided financial assistance of ₹50,000 to her and ₹1 lakh to her grandson. He also announced a monthly contribution of ₹5,000 from his salary to support the child’s education.

The visit witnessed emotional moments and drew large crowds from the village. Residents shared their concerns and experiences with the Deputy Chief Minister, who listened patiently.

The visit has received wide appreciation on social media, with many praising Pawan Kalyan for honouring his commitment and demonstrating personal accountability in public life.

