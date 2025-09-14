Pawan Kalyan wraps up UBS, release date coming soon

Actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan is making sure that his producers do not suffer due to his busy political activities. He is balancing both movies and politics by effectively discharging his duties as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and simultaneously completing his shooting formalities for his upcoming projects. Recently, he wrapped up the pending portions of his next release OG.

The latest update suggests that Pawan Kalyan has completed his part for director Harish Shankar’s cop drama Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The team announced that the release date will be revealed very soon. Though the film was initially supposed to hit the screens in mid next year, the production house is reportedly in plans to release it quite earlier than expected.

As Sankranti is already filled with several biggies, there are chances for the film to release early Summer in 2026. With this, Pawan Kalyan has fulfilled all his commitments which he signed before coming to power. It is unclear if he signs new films or not due to his hectic work schedule as the Dy. CM of Andhra Pradesh.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh will see him playing the role of a police officer after Gabbar Singh and Sardar Gabbar Singh. This is the second time he is reuniting with Harish Shankar. Sree Leela and Rashi Khanna are the female leads and Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the soundtrack. Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling the film.