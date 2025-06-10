Pawan Kalyan’s Big Boost for Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the most delayed film of Pawan Kalyan. The discussion about the new release date is currently going on and it would be finalized, announced very soon. Pawan Kalyan has been occupied with politics and he is also busy shooting for his upcoming projects. Hari Hara Veera Mallu needs a massive boost and buzz as it is surrounded by several speculations. The content of the film is getting locked and the trailer of the film will be out soon.

The biggest news now is that Pawan Kalyan has promised to promote the film which is unusual from the actor’s end. Pawan attends the pre-release events of his films but he never promotes his films. But for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, he promised to attend the promotions and promote the film. The new release date is expected to arrive in a couple of days. The film is a periodic drama and it is directed by Krish, Jyoti Krishna. AM Rathnam is the producer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.