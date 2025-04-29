Pawan Kalyan’s Emotional Address on Kashmir Terror Attack

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan expressed deep anguish over the recent terror attack in Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, including party member Madhusudan Rao. He emphasized that such violence targets not just individuals but the unity of India.

Pawan Kalyan shared heartbreaking details about Madhusudan Rao’s family, who returned from the US to care for aging parents in India. “They were unarmed tourists,” he said, condemning the cold-blooded murder. He announced financial aid of ₹50 lakhs to Rao’s family and pledged Janasena’s ongoing support.

He criticized pseudo-secular narratives, stating, “When Hindus are targeted, why silence? Secularism means justice for all.” Kalyan urged Indians to unite beyond politics, religion, or region, asserting, “Kashmir is an integral part of India—this must be our collective stand.”

Pawan Kalyan praised PM Modi’s leadership and warned against tolerance for extremism: “We’ve shown patience for decades, but now, we need a strong response. Terrorism anywhere in India affects us all.” He referenced historical exoduses of Kashmiri Pandits, stressing vigilance.

Recalling his own near-death experiences, Kalyan highlighted the trauma of victims’ families. “A 10-year-old boy now speaks like an adult—this is the pain terrorism leaves behind,” he said, urging support for bereaved families.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan ended with a tribute to all 26 victims and a vow to combat divisive forces, chanting “Jai Hind, Jai Bharat Mata.”