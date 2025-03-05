x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pawan Kalyan’s fans worried about OG

Published on March 5, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Latest shooting update of Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Finally, BC Hostels To Get a Makeover
image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans worried about OG
image
Nagababu Likely to Get Key Role, But Not a Ministerial Position
image
Posani remanded until December 18, is now in Kurnool Jail!

Pawan Kalyan’s fans worried about OG

OG is a stylish action thriller directed by Sujeeth and it features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Mega fans are all delighted right from the day the first poster was out. The teaser cut offered a visual feast and Pawan Kalyan was presented in the best look in the recent years in OG. The filming reached the final stages and the buzz surrounded around the film is huge. But Pawan Kalyan’s fans are worried because of the frequent delays in the shoot. Close to 12 days of shoot is left pending and the team of OG is left in waiting mode.

Sujeeth and his team approached Pawan several times but the actor is yet to give a clarity for the same. All the non-theatrical deals for OG are closed and the makers are in plans to announce the release date after the shoot gets wrapped up. With OG getting huge buzz, Mega fans are worried if the buzz gets diluted as the film is getting delayed. OG would be a perfect summer film but the film may not make it for summer release. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the heroine and DVV Danayya is the producer.

Pawan Kalyan has to complete the shoots of other films Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagath Singh. Both these projects are delayed by years.

Next Finally, BC Hostels To Get a Makeover Previous Nagababu Likely to Get Key Role, But Not a Ministerial Position
else

TRENDING

image
Latest shooting update of Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans worried about OG
image
Srikanth Odela’s Crow Story, Sensational Hit

Latest

image
Latest shooting update of Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
Finally, BC Hostels To Get a Makeover
image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans worried about OG
image
Nagababu Likely to Get Key Role, But Not a Ministerial Position
image
Posani remanded until December 18, is now in Kurnool Jail!

Most Read

image
Finally, BC Hostels To Get a Makeover
image
Nagababu Likely to Get Key Role, But Not a Ministerial Position
image
Posani remanded until December 18, is now in Kurnool Jail!

Related Articles

Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit