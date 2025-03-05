Pawan Kalyan’s fans worried about OG

OG is a stylish action thriller directed by Sujeeth and it features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Mega fans are all delighted right from the day the first poster was out. The teaser cut offered a visual feast and Pawan Kalyan was presented in the best look in the recent years in OG. The filming reached the final stages and the buzz surrounded around the film is huge. But Pawan Kalyan’s fans are worried because of the frequent delays in the shoot. Close to 12 days of shoot is left pending and the team of OG is left in waiting mode.

Sujeeth and his team approached Pawan several times but the actor is yet to give a clarity for the same. All the non-theatrical deals for OG are closed and the makers are in plans to announce the release date after the shoot gets wrapped up. With OG getting huge buzz, Mega fans are worried if the buzz gets diluted as the film is getting delayed. OG would be a perfect summer film but the film may not make it for summer release. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the heroine and DVV Danayya is the producer.

Pawan Kalyan has to complete the shoots of other films Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagath Singh. Both these projects are delayed by years.